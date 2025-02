GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 498.45% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 17.29% to Rs 138.20 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 498.45% to Rs 92.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 15.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 17.29% to Rs 138.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 167.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.138.20167.09-30.55-5.17121.3116.90116.4313.7092.4015.44

