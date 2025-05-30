Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:25 AM IST
Sales reported at Rs 4.75 crore

Net Loss of Zodiac-JRD-MKJ reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales reported to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended March 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.43 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.37 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 111.11% to Rs 22.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.750 0 22.9910.89 111 OPM %3.160 -2.91-37.10 - PBDT0.18-2.52 LP 0.67-2.03 LP PBT0.17-2.52 LP 0.61-2.03 LP NP-0.01-1.79 99 0.43-1.37 LP

First Published: May 30 2025 | 7:39 AM IST

