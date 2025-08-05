Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit declines 24.62% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.43% to Rs 1323.25 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat declined 24.62% to Rs 215.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 286.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 1.43% to Rs 1323.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1342.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.1323.251342.4824.4930.36334.40425.58290.53387.32215.96286.51

