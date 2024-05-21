Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 29.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 29.46% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.19% to Rs 1529.81 crore

Net profit of Godawari Power & Ispat rose 29.46% to Rs 219.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 169.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.19% to Rs 1529.81 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1316.59 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 18.04% to Rs 936.55 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 793.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 5.17% to Rs 5455.35 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 5753.04 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales1529.811316.59 16 5455.355753.04 -5 OPM %21.5020.96 -24.3420.23 - PBDT346.90290.26 20 1397.291220.85 14 PBT310.18258.02 20 1255.981097.31 14 NP219.52169.57 29 936.55793.40 18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat consolidated net profit rises 78.82% in the December 2023 quarter

Godawari Power &amp; Ispat appoints two directors

Godawari Power soars after receiving environment clearance for pellet plan expansion

Board of Godawari Power approves capex of Rs 6000 cr for greenfield steel plant

Gallantt Ispat gets delivery of second railway rake

IL&amp;FS Engineering &amp; Construction Co reports consolidated net loss of Rs 98.11 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Triton Corp. reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Elcid Investments reports consolidated net profit of Rs 15.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2024 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story