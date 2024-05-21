Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 6:05 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 26.90% to Rs 148.21 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 74.79% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.90% to Rs 148.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.81% to Rs 38.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 579.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 826.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales148.21202.76 -27 579.63826.90 -30 OPM %12.6619.80 -14.2017.81 - PBDT20.0739.64 -49 93.11145.82 -36 PBT8.7431.15 -72 55.51112.80 -51 NP5.6422.37 -75 38.5683.48 -54

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 43.04% in the December 2023 quarter

Den Networks consolidated net profit declines 40.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Tata Communications consolidated net profit declines 1.49% in the March 2024 quarter

Oriental Hotels consolidated net profit declines 6.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure consolidated net profit declines 68.02% in the March 2024 quarter

ERIS Lifesciences consolidated net profit rises 8.47% in the March 2024 quarter

Action Construction Equipment consolidated net profit rises 106.59% in the March 2024 quarter

Gulshan Polyols consolidated net profit declines 54.21% in the March 2024 quarter

Bacil Pharma reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Tainwala Chemicals &amp; Plastics (India) reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.44 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 5:49 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story