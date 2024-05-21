Transpek Industry consolidated net profit declines 74.79% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 26.90% to Rs 148.21 crore

Net profit of Transpek Industry declined 74.79% to Rs 5.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 22.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 26.90% to Rs 148.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.76 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.81% to Rs 38.56 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 83.48 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 29.90% to Rs 579.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 826.90 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

148.21202.76579.63826.9012.6619.8014.2017.8120.0739.6493.11145.828.7431.1555.51112.805.6422.3738.5683.48

Powered by Capital Market - Live News