Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Information Technology index increasing 485.35 points or 1.08% at 45625.47 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Ksolves India Ltd (up 7.91%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.49%),Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.43%),Coforge Ltd (up 2.16%),Onward Technologies Ltd (up 1.99%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were AXISCADES Technologies Ltd (up 1.71%), LTIMindtree Ltd (up 1.65%), Mphasis Ltd (up 1.58%), Magellanic Cloud Ltd (up 1.49%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (up 1.26%).

On the other hand, Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Ltd (down 2.77%), 63 Moons Technologies Ltd (down 2.38%), and Ramco Systems Ltd (down 1.84%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 149.6 or 0.26% at 57553.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.29 points or 0.01% at 16533.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.25 points or 0.08% at 24661.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 102.54 points or 0.13% at 81628.68.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

