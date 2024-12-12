Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Telecommunication index increasing 18.61 points or 0.63% at 2982.91 at 09:42 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Telecommunication index, Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 8.19%), Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 7.48%), ITI Ltd (up 2.81%), Bharti Hexacom Ltd (up 1.34%), Bharti Airtel Ltd (up 0.81%), and HFCL Ltd (up 0.32%), were the top gainers.

On the other hand, Optiemus Infracom Ltd (down 2.81%), Tejas Networks Ltd (down 1.57%), and Indus Towers Ltd (down 1.53%) turned lower.

At 09:42 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 149.6 or 0.26% at 57553.88.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.29 points or 0.01% at 16533.69.

The Nifty 50 index was up 19.25 points or 0.08% at 24661.05.

The BSE Sensex index was up 102.54 points or 0.13% at 81628.68.

On BSE,1655 shares were trading in green, 1458 were trading in red and 116 were unchanged.

