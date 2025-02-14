Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 1889.35 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 48.74% to Rs 315.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 1889.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1473.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.1889.351473.2618.9915.46438.21308.75410.06272.47315.85212.35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News