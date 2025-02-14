Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Godfrey Phillips India consolidated net profit rises 48.74% in the December 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 9:28 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 28.24% to Rs 1889.35 crore

Net profit of Godfrey Phillips India rose 48.74% to Rs 315.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.35 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 28.24% to Rs 1889.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 1473.26 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales1889.351473.26 28 OPM %18.9915.46 -PBDT438.21308.75 42 PBT410.06272.47 50 NP315.85212.35 49

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Andrew Yule & Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 13.91 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 76.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Brooks Laboratories reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.57 crore in the December 2024 quarter

SEPC consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Mcleod Russel India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 87.33 crore in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story