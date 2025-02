Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit rises 76.16% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.84% to Rs 590.49 crore

Net profit of Capacit'e Infraprojects rose 76.16% to Rs 52.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 29.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 22.84% to Rs 590.49 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 480.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.590.49480.6815.3018.1388.5267.6463.7940.7652.0229.53

