SEPC consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore

Net profit of SEPC declined 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.133.04140.702.56-1.3220.706.8519.475.534.445.53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News