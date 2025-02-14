Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

SEPC consolidated net profit declines 19.71% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore

Net profit of SEPC declined 19.71% to Rs 4.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 5.44% to Rs 133.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 140.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales133.04140.70 -5 OPM %2.56-1.32 -PBDT20.706.85 202 PBT19.475.53 252 NP4.445.53 -20

