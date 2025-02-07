Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Feb 07 2025
Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd, Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd, JM Financial Ltd and TD Power Systems Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 07 February 2025.

Godfrey Phillips India Ltd soared 10.46% to Rs 5056 at 11:48 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 11647 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5492 shares in the past one month.

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Ltd surged 8.46% to Rs 1168.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19512 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4901 shares in the past one month.

Aarti Pharmalabs Ltd spiked 7.19% to Rs 728.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 47303 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 41929 shares in the past one month.

JM Financial Ltd gained 7.12% to Rs 118.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd added 6.80% to Rs 405.95. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44694 shares in the past one month.

Feb 07 2025

