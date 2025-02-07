Britannia Inds Q3 PAT rises 4% YoY to Rs 582 cr

Britannia Industries' consolidated net profit increased 4.5% to Rs 581.69 crore on 6.5% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 4,463.30 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 2.7% YoY to Rs 778.38 crore in Q3 FY25.

Total expenses increased 9.32% to Rs 3,874.65 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 3,544.42 crore in Q3 FY24. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 2,629.90 crore (up 23.53% YoY), employee benefit expenses was at Rs 105.85 crore (up 46.66% YoY) and finance cost stood at 44.56 crore (up 43.33%YoY) during the period under review.

Varun Berry, vice chairman & managing director, said, Despite the ongoing subdued demand across FMCG categories and increased competitive pressures, we achieved a strong performance, with both value and volume growing about 6% each on a year-on-year basis. The inflation on key input materials of Wheat, Palm Oil, Cocoa etc. remains on an upward trajectory, which we mitigated through judicious price increases, focused brand investments and fixed cost leverage, helping us sustain operating margins while maintaining competitiveness.

We continued expanding our distribution network, reaching directly to about 29 Lakh outlets nationwide. Our focus states outperformed the other regions with a 2.6x growth during the quarter, driven by our partnership with about 31,000 rural distributors.

Strengthening our portfolio with new innovation launches such as the Dual Flavoured Layer Cake and Triple Chocolate Croissants helped enhance the consumer palette, while the other existing in-market products continued to deliver healthy revenues. Our adjacent businesses such as Dairy Drinks, Croissant and Wafers witnessed double-digit growths, pushing our agenda of being a Total Global Foods Company forward.

We will closely monitor the commodity price inflation and implement targeted price increases for specific brands and categories, as needed. Our focus shall continue to be on driving market share while sustaining profitability.

Britannia Industries (BIL) is one of India's leading FMCG companies. The company's principal activity is the manufacture and sale of biscuits, bread, rusk, cakes and dairy products.

The scrip shed 0.33% to Rs 4,942.50 on the BSE.

