Board of D.P. Abhushan approves fund raising up to Rs 600 cr

Last Updated : Feb 07 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
At meeting held on 07 February 2025

The Board of D.P. Abhushan at its meeting held on 07 February 2025 has approved raising of funds through issuance of equity shares and / or convertible bonds (CBs), and / or non-convertible instruments and / or any other instruments and / or combination of instruments with or without detachable warrants with a right exercisable by the warrant holders to convert or subscribe to the equity shares or otherwise (hereinafter collectively referred to as the Securities) or any combination of the Securities, in one or more tranches, by way of one or more public and/or private offerings including on a preferential allotment basis and/or a qualified institutions placement for an amount not exceeding Rs 600 crore.

First Published: Feb 07 2025 | 11:32 AM IST

