NCC drops as PAT declines 12% YoY to Rs 193 crore in Q3 FY25

NCC tanked 11.60% to Rs 209.95 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 12.45% to Rs 193.18 crore in Q3 FY25, compared with Rs 220.65 crore recorded in Q3 FY24.

Revenue from operations increased 1.61% to Rs 5,344.52 crore in third quarter of FY25 as against Rs 5,260.08 crore posted in Q3 FY24.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 270.03 crore in the December 2024 quarter, down 16.95% from Rs 325.14 crore posted in corresponding quarter previous year.

EBITDA stood at Rs 440.90 crore in Q3 FY25, registering de-growth of 12.76% as compared with Rs 505.41 crore in Q3 FY24.

In Q3 FY25, the revenue from construction was at Rs 5,285.90 crore (up 1.98% YoY), and real estate revenue was at Rs 58.52 crore (down 9.29% YoY).

On a nine-month basis, the companys consolidated net profit increased 17.93% to Rs 556.06 crore on an 11.9% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 16,068.48 crore in 9M FY24 over 9M FY23.

The companys consolidated order book stood at Rs 55,548 crore on a consolidated basis as of 31 December 2024.

NCC is engaged in the infrastructure sector, primarily in the construction of industrial and commercial buildings, housing projects, roads, bridges and flyovers, water supply and environment projects, mining, power transmission lines, irrigation and hydrothermal power projects, etc.

