Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 84.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 2118.56 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 84.17% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 2118.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2088.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.13% to Rs 359.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 9526.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9352.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

2118.562088.809526.459352.816.993.577.365.59143.0670.21686.94563.1587.4622.63472.65377.6857.1331.02359.67301.91

Powered by Capital Market - Live News