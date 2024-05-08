Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 84.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Godrej Agrovet consolidated net profit rises 84.17% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 08 2024 | 5:50 PM IST
Sales rise 1.42% to Rs 2118.56 crore

Net profit of Godrej Agrovet rose 84.17% to Rs 57.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 31.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.42% to Rs 2118.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2088.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 19.13% to Rs 359.67 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 301.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.86% to Rs 9526.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 9352.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales2118.562088.80 1 9526.459352.81 2 OPM %6.993.57 -7.365.59 - PBDT143.0670.21 104 686.94563.15 22 PBT87.4622.63 286 472.65377.68 25 NP57.1331.02 84 359.67301.91 19

First Published: May 08 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

