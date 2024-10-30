Godrej Agrovet drops after Q2 PAT slumps 8% YoY to Rs 96 cr

Godrej Agrovet declined 2.62% to Rs 831.10 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 7.83% to Rs 95.79 crore on 4.68% increase in total income to Rs 2,461.34 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax for Q2 FY25 increased to Rs 149.90 crore, up 6.49% from Rs 140.76 crore in Q2 FY24.

During the quarter, the consolidated EBITDA jumped to Rs 221 crore, registering a growth of 2.9% as compared to Rs 215 crore reported in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin improved to 9% in the September quarter as against 8.3% recorded in the corresponding quarter previous year.

In the animal feed category, the company witnessed marginal de-growth in volumes primarily on account of lower volumes in cattle feed due to lower milk prices. Layer and broiler feed volumes grew sequentially by 21.6% & 2.0% respectively and improved y-o-y by 10.8% & 5.5%, respectively.

In the vegetable oil segment, higher realizations in both Crude Palm Oil (CPO) & Palm Kernel Oil (PKO), improved Oil Extraction Ratio (OER) & downstream value added products improved profitability in Q2 FY25 y-o-y.

Astec LifeSciences Topline & profitability was marred by lower realizations in key enterprise products coupled with lower-than-expected volumes in CDMO segment due to cautious approach adopted by CDMO customers.

The dairy business Segment revenue was flat y-o-y due to volumes remaining at similar levels.

More From This Section

Godrej Tyson Foods revenues declined in Q2 FY25 as compared to Q2 FY24, primarily due to lower volumes in live bird business as GTFL continued to focus on branded business & reduce exposure to live bird business.

ACI Godrej Agrovet posted revenue de-growth of 6% year-on-year (in local currency terms) in Q2 FY25 due to economic headwinds in Bangladesh amidst political turmoil and severe floods.

B. S. Yadav, managing director, Godrej Agrovet, said, Godrej Agrovet continued to deliver robust improvement in profitability with the exception of Astec LifeSciences and Poultry business. EBITDA margins (excluding non-recurring items) improved in Q2 FY25 by around 70 bps and approximately 130 bps excluding Astec as compared to Q2 FY24. All the segments, with the exception of Astec LifeSciences and the Poultry business achieved growth in profitability.

Domestic Crop Protection business achieved a significant improvement in segment margins, primarily due to lower doubtful debts & control over fixed costs. Topline declined compared to the previous year due to erratic rainfall across key states which resulted in reduction in spraying opportunities in herbicides category. Animal Feed business also witnessed a remarkable improvement in segment margins due to favorable commodity positions & cost optimization measures. However, the overall volume growth was impacted by subdued growth in cattle feed due to lower milk prices, while the Layer and Broiler feed grew y-o-y & sequentially.

Dairy business continued its upward trajectory, with profitability significantly improving compared to Q2 FY24. Consistent operational efficiency improvements and favorable milk spread contributed to this improved performance. In the Vegetable Oil business, higher realizations in respect of end products coupled with an improved Oil Extraction Ratio (OER) led to enhanced segment margins in Q2 FY25 compared to same period previous year, despite lower FFB arrivals.

Astec LifeSciences topline & profitability was severely impacted due lower realizations in key enterprise products coupled with lower-than-expected volumes in CDMO segment due to cautious approach adopted by CDMO customers. However, gradual uptick in demand resulted in sequential improvement in performance.

Godrej Agrovet is an agri-business company in India that focuses on research and development to improve the productivity of Indian farmers. It offers a range of products and services to increase crop and livestock yields sustainably. The company is a leader in various sectors, including animal feed, crop protection, oil palm, dairy, poultry, and processed foods.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News