B.R.Goyal Infra order book jumps 56% to Rs 1,313 crore as on 31 March 2025

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure announced a significant expansion in its order book, which stood at Rs 1,313.08 crore as on 31 March 2025, registering a 56% growth compared to Rs 839.29 crore as on 30 September 2024.

The current order book of BRG Infra stood at Rs 1,313.08 crore as on 31 March 2025, providing clear revenue visibility over the next 624 months.

Simultaneously, the company also executed work orders worth Rs 273.60 crores during the six-month period, demonstrating steady progress across all segments.

During the reporting period, the company secured 13 new work orders across the road, building, and toll segments. These include four new road projects, one building project, and eight new toll contracts.

This consistent pipeline of new projects underscores BRG Infras trusted presence in the infrastructure domain and its growing momentum in both government and private sectors.

B.R.Goyal Infrastructure has been engaged in the construction and development of infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, bridges, and buildings since its inception and has ongoing projects in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, and Manipur.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit advanced 26.3% to Rs 21.88 crore on a 70.1% rise in revenue to Rs 588.76 crore in FY24 over FY23.

Shares of B.R.Goyal Infrastructure shed 1.89% to Rs 119.20 on the BSE.

