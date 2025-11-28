Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reports standalone net loss of Rs 34.13 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Net loss of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company reported to Rs 34.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net profit of Rs 79.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 0.64% to Rs 4077.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4051.73 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.4077.524051.730.905.7634.74235.88-97.51107.67-34.1379.72

