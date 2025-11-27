Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Tata Elxsi announces strategic partnership with Druid Software

Tata Elxsi announces strategic partnership with Druid Software

Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 5:51 PM IST
To collaborate on accelerating digital transformation through xG-Force LaaS platform

Tata Elxsi announced a strategic partnership with Druid Software, a global leader in cellular network technology. This collaboration brings together end-to-end expertise in 5G networks, offering enterprises a powerful ecosystem to accelerate digital transformation through xG-Force, Tata Elxsi's Lab-as-a-Service (LaaS) platform.

Built on open 3GPP standards, Druid's Raemis private cellular core combines 4G & 5G core network functionality in a single consolidated solution offering customers an easy migration path from 4G to 5G technology. In addition, Raemis supports mission-critical services such as VoLTE, VoNR, and advanced multimedia applications through its fully integrated IMS architecture.

As part of xG-Force lab's continuing journey in building the ecosystem that brings the best together for Tata Elxsi's customers, enterprises and CSPs can validate, test, and deploy these integrated 4G/5G solutions at scale, reducing time-to-market while ensuring performance, reliability, and security. It addresses critical use cases across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, utilities, healthcare, transportation, and smart campuses.

Through xG-Force LaaS, Tata Elxsi will develop and integrate 5G applications with its innovative platformsNeuron for autonomous networks, TETHER for connected vehicles, TEngage for digital health, and TEDAx for big data engineeringto bring solutions in AI, next-gen communications and advanced technologies.

At the heart of the solution is Druid's field-tested mature Raemis core network platform which can be deployed as a completely standalone 4G/5G core network at any critical location requiring secure, high-quality, private wireless coverage. With its built-in IMS layer, Raemis enables high-quality voice services and can be integrated via standard interfaces to MCC platforms supporting PTT, broadcast messaging and other advanced features. Beyond its flexible deployment options and multimedia capabilities, Raemis offers ease of installation & provisioning as well as centralized control.

The joint solution enables enterprises to unlock Industry 4.0 applications including automotive, healthcare, IoT, AR/VR, digital twin, and mission-critical communications with guaranteed Quality of Service (QoS).

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 5:26 PM IST

