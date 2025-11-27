Phoenix Mills allots 6,000 equity shares under ESOP

Phoenix Mills has allotted 6,000 equity shares under ESOP. Consequent upon allotment of the above shares, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs 71,51,84,620 consisting of 35,75,92,310 equity shares of Rs 2/- each to Rs 71,51,96,620 consisting of 35,75,98,310 equity shares of Rs 2/- each.

