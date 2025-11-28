Gifty Nifty suggests muted opening for equities; Tokyo clocks inflation rate of 2.7% in Oct

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty December 2025 futures were down 9.50 points (or 0.04%) in early trade, suggesting a muted opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,255.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 3,940.87 crore in the Indian equity market on 27 November 2025, provisional data showed.

The FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 13,704.59 crore so far in November. This follows their sale of equities worth Rs 2,346.89 crore in October and Rs 35,301.36 crore in September.

Global Markets:

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Friday as U.S. stock futures stayed flat over Thanksgiving Day, leaving the Nasdaq Composite on track to end a seven-month winning streak.

Traders in Asia will parse fresh economic data, including Tokyos inflation print, a leading indicator of Japans broader price trends. Headline inflation in Japans capital eased to 2.7% in October from 2.8% the month before. Core inflation, which strips out prices of fresh food but includes energy prices, came in at 2.8%, slightly higher than the widely reported 2.7% figure. This was above the central banks 2% target, boosting the case for a near-term rate hike. Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes were little changed. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose just 10 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures traded just above the flatline.

Stocks are on pace for a losing month when trading resumes on Friday. A pullback in tech stocks has weighed on the major averages in November, as doubt swirled around the future profitability of AI companies. Yet some investors are hopeful that this months slide will signal a year-end rally for the major averages, as they step in to buy stocks that have been unduly punished at more attractive valuations. U.S. markets were closed Thursday for Thanksgiving Day. The stock market will close early at 1 p.m. ET on Friday. Domestic Market: The key equity indices ended with modest gains, extending their advance for a second straight session. The Sensex and Nifty touched fresh record highs during the day before easing off toward the close.