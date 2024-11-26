Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 3474.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 4051.73 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 3474.89% to Rs 79.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 4051.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3465.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.4051.733465.835.764.86235.88165.89107.6748.1479.722.23

