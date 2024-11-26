Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 3474.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 3474.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Nov 26 2024 | 1:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 4051.73 crore

Net profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 3474.89% to Rs 79.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 4051.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3465.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4051.733465.83 17 OPM %5.764.86 -PBDT235.88165.89 42 PBT107.6748.14 124 NP79.722.23 3475

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

LeapFrog Investments secures $1.15 billion in largest fund to date

TCS secures 3-year extension with SPARSH to streamline defence pensions

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 150pts, Nifty trades below 24,200; IT, FMCG gain; Banks drop

Here's why Nifty Metal index rose over 1% on November 26; details inside

Odisha Assembly adjourned amid uproar over mango kernel deaths

First Published: Nov 26 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story