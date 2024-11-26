Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company standalone net profit rises 3474.89% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.91% to Rs 4051.73 croreNet profit of Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company rose 3474.89% to Rs 79.72 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.91% to Rs 4051.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3465.83 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales4051.733465.83 17 OPM %5.764.86 -PBDT235.88165.89 42 PBT107.6748.14 124 NP79.722.23 3475
