Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1375, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 32.02% in last one year as compared to a 24.13% rally in NIFTY and a 18.3% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1375, down 0.97% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.1% on the day, quoting at 24162.8. The Sensex is at 79107.38, up 0.19%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 4.29% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.04% in last one month and is currently quoting at 61495.75, down 0.32% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.17 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.85 lakh shares in last one month.

