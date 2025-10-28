Godrej Consumer Products Ltd drops for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1115.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 12.74% in last one year as compared to a 5.97% rally in NIFTY and a 5.33% fall in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1115.5, down 0.82% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.15% on the day, quoting at 25926.8. The Sensex is at 84589.71, down 0.22%.Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has eased around 5.27% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 2.01% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56428.95, down 0.67% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.48 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.9 lakh shares in last one month.