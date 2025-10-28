Tata Steel Ltd soars 2.87%, rises for fifth straight session

Tata Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 181.73, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal.

Tata Steel Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 181.73, up 2.87% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.14% on the day, quoting at 25929. The Sensex is at 84620.61, down 0.19%. Tata Steel Ltd has risen around 7.55% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Tata Steel Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 6.89% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10467.15, up 1.33% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 343.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 239.7 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 181.6, up 2.7% on the day. Tata Steel Ltd is up 21.1% in last one year as compared to a 5.98% spurt in NIFTY and a 13.58% spurt in the Nifty Metal index.