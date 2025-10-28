Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Steel Authority of India Ltd soars 2.39%, Gains for third straight session

Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:52 PM IST
Steel Authority of India Ltd is quoting at Rs 133, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 5.93% gain in NIFTY and a 13.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

Steel Authority of India Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 133, up 2.39% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25917.05. The Sensex is at 84603.71, down 0.21%. Steel Authority of India Ltd has added around 0.98% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Steel Authority of India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 6.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10467.15, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 277.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 160.23 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 132.81, up 1.81% on the day. Steel Authority of India Ltd is up 14.94% in last one year as compared to a 5.93% gain in NIFTY and a 13.59% gain in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 18.94 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 1:05 PM IST

