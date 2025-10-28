JSW Steel Ltd gains for third straight session

JSW Steel Ltd is quoting at Rs 1174.5, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 22.5% in last one year as compared to a 5.93% jump in NIFTY and a 13.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

JSW Steel Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1174.5, up 2.08% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.19% on the day, quoting at 25917.05. The Sensex is at 84603.71, down 0.21%. JSW Steel Ltd has gained around 4.66% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which JSW Steel Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.9% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10467.15, up 1.34% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 14.76 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 14.31 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1176.3, up 2.36% on the day. JSW Steel Ltd is up 22.5% in last one year as compared to a 5.93% jump in NIFTY and a 13.59% jump in the Nifty Metal index.