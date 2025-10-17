Eicher Motors Ltd spurts 1.29%, rises for third straight session

Eicher Motors Ltd is quoting at Rs 7078, up 1.29% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 48.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% gain in NIFTY and a 8.31% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Eicher Motors Ltd is a constituent, has added around 0.34% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27048.75, up 0.69% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 7069, up 0.78% on the day. Eicher Motors Ltd is up 48.52% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% gain in NIFTY and a 8.31% gain in the Nifty Auto index.