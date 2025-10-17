ITC Ltd up for third straight session

ITC Ltd is quoting at Rs 413.25, up 2% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 10.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which ITC Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 131.5 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 147.94 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 413.5, up 1.66% on the day. ITC Ltd is down 10.24% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index. The PE of the stock is 25.65 based on TTM earnings ending June 25.