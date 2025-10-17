Radico Khaitan Ltd up for third straight session

Radico Khaitan Ltd is quoting at Rs 3100.7, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 38.29% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% drop in NIFTY and a 6.97% drop in the Nifty FMCG index.

Radico Khaitan Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3100.7, up 3.43% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.6% on the day, quoting at 25738.2. The Sensex is at 83911.27, up 0.53%. Radico Khaitan Ltd has risen around 3% in last one month.