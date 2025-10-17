Britannia Industries Ltd gains for third straight session

Britannia Industries Ltd is quoting at Rs 6134.5, up 1.81% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 4.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Britannia Industries Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.47% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55853.9, up 1.68% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.92 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 6132, up 1.62% on the day. Britannia Industries Ltd is up 4.2% in last one year as compared to a 3.56% jump in NIFTY and a 6.97% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.