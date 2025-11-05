Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance rose 56.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.358.13206.4964.6660.0851.6424.8341.9319.3030.2419.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News