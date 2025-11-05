Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Godrej Finance standalone net profit rises 56.68% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:51 PM IST
Sales rise 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance rose 56.68% to Rs 30.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 19.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 73.44% to Rs 358.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.49 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales358.13206.49 73 OPM %64.6660.08 -PBDT51.6424.83 108 PBT41.9319.30 117 NP30.2419.30 57

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

