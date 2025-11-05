Procter & Gamble Health standalone net profit rises 7.54% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.67% to Rs 324.92 crore

Net profit of Procter & Gamble Health rose 7.54% to Rs 88.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 82.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 3.67% to Rs 324.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 313.41 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.324.92313.4137.0236.39125.10117.17119.02111.4088.5482.33

