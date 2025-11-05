Vinati Organics standalone net profit rises 21.59% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.27% to Rs 546.27 crore

Net profit of Vinati Organics rose 21.59% to Rs 129.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 106.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 1.27% to Rs 546.27 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 553.27 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.546.27553.2732.7024.22194.53156.16173.00135.65129.02106.11

Powered by Capital Market - Live News