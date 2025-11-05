Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales decline 4.09% to Rs 336.69 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 131.05% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 336.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 351.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales336.69351.06 -4 OPM %12.067.83 -PBDT42.2625.87 63 PBT30.2415.26 98 NP25.3010.95 131

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 3:40 PM IST

