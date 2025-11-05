Apcotex Industries standalone net profit rises 131.05% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 4.09% to Rs 336.69 crore

Net profit of Apcotex Industries rose 131.05% to Rs 25.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.95 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 4.09% to Rs 336.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 351.06 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.336.69351.0612.067.8342.2625.8730.2415.2625.3010.95

