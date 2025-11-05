Tashi India standalone net profit rises 1771.43% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 783.33% to Rs 1.06 crore

Net profit of Tashi India rose 1771.43% to Rs 1.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 783.33% to Rs 1.06 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.1.060.127.5550.001.750.091.750.091.310.07

