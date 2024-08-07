Godrej Inds board OKs raising upto Rs 3,000 cr

Godrej Industries announced that its board has approved raising upto Rs 3,000 crore in one or more tranches by issuing non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through private placement basis.

In an exchange filing, the diversified company said, The board of directors have approved raising of funds by way of issuance of unsecured NCDs / bonds / other instruments, listed and/or unlisted, on private placement basis, in one or more tranches, for an amount not exceeding Rs 3,000 crore during the period of one year from the date of approval by the shareholders.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.