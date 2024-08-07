Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volumes jump at Safari Industries (India) Ltd counter

Volumes jump at Safari Industries (India) Ltd counter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 07 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Safari Industries (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76308 shares

Sapphire Foods India Ltd, EIH Ltd, V I P Industries Ltd, K P R Mill Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 07 August 2024.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Safari Industries (India) Ltd witnessed volume of 13.26 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 17.38 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 76308 shares. The stock increased 3.94% to Rs.2,226.75. Volumes stood at 1.05 lakh shares in the last session.

Sapphire Foods India Ltd registered volume of 25.02 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.13 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.25 lakh shares. The stock slipped 1.47% to Rs.1,631.90. Volumes stood at 72168 shares in the last session.

EIH Ltd clocked volume of 61.21 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 6.93 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 8.83 lakh shares. The stock lost 5.77% to Rs.373.75. Volumes stood at 8.37 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 13.28 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.61 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.88 lakh shares. The stock increased 1.29% to Rs.449.95. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

K P R Mill Ltd registered volume of 38.96 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.21 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 9.24 lakh shares. The stock rose 0.05% to Rs.946.05. Volumes stood at 72.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Paris Olympics 2024: India schedule on August 7, live time (IST), streaming

US rolls into semifinals of 2024 Paris Olympic basketball tournament

Gold medals, confiscated signs and 'X' feuds: Taiwan's wild Paris Olympics

Romanian PM to boycott Paris Olympics closing ceremony. Here's why

LIVE news: SC expunges Punjab HC judge's remarks against top court, says they were 'scandalous'

First Published: Aug 07 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story