Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties acquires Pearlshine Home Developers

Godrej Properties acquires Pearlshine Home Developers

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2025 | 8:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godrej Properties on 03 February 2025, has acquired 100% equity shares of Pearlshine Home Developers (PHDPL) from its existing shareholders. Pursuant to the said acquisition, PHDPL has become the wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

PHDPL, incorporated on 09 October 2023, is primarily engaged in the business of Real Estate Development.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Mahanagar Gas hikes its stake in International Battery Company India

TVS Motor appoints Gaurav Gupta as President - India 2W business

Board of Bank of Baroda to decide on fund raising via QIP

Cipla to infuse ZAR 900 million in Cipla Medpro South Africa Proprietary Limited

TVS Motor Company update on acquisition of minor stake in Killwatt GmbH

First Published: Feb 03 2025 | 8:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story