Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 547.88 croreNet profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 97.61% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 547.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 482.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales547.88482.42 14 OPM %38.5153.15 -PBDT5.3457.20 -91 PBT1.2853.29 -98 NP0.9539.74 -98
Powered by Capital Market - Live News