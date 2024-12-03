Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 547.88 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 97.61% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 547.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 482.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales547.88482.42 14 OPM %38.5153.15 -PBDT5.3457.20 -91 PBT1.2853.29 -98 NP0.9539.74 -98

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Indian insurance firms seek zero-coupon bonds to manage long-term risks

Terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in Kashmir's Srinagar

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty signals muted start for Sensex, Nifty; Nikkei climbs 2%

Bitcoin's bulls pull back as its quest for $100,000 runs into resistance

Asian stocks rise to record highs on Wall Street; euro, yuan slump behind

First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 7:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story