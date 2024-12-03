Annapurna Finance Pvt standalone net profit declines 97.61% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 13.57% to Rs 547.88 crore

Net profit of Annapurna Finance Pvt declined 97.61% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 39.74 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.57% to Rs 547.88 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 482.42 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.547.88482.4238.5153.155.3457.201.2853.290.9539.74

