Godrej Properties Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd, Britannia Industries Ltd, BASF India Ltd and TVS Holdings Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 06 May 2024.

Godrej Properties Ltd spiked 9.38% to Rs 2810 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40248 shares in the past one month.

Rainbow Childrens Medicare Ltd surged 9.32% to Rs 1597.7. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 31701 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6127 shares in the past one month.

Britannia Industries Ltd soared 8.29% to Rs 5138.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72621 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7315 shares in the past one month.

BASF India Ltd advanced 6.19% to Rs 4316.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9716 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2646 shares in the past one month.

TVS Holdings Ltd exploded 6.05% to Rs 9581.05. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3379 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 710 shares in the past one month.

