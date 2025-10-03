Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.47%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 2.43% over last one month compared to 1.01% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.14% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.47% today to trade at Rs 2060.8. The BSE Realty index is up 0.37% to quote at 6840.52. The index is down 1.01 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.08% and Lodha Developers Ltd added 0.14% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 16.45 % over last one year compared to the 2.2% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

On the BSE, 61 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 23300 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3277.35 on 01 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.