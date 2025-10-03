Black Box announces strategic partnership with Wind River

To deliver next-gen edge and cloud solutions

Black Box announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in intelligent edge so ware, to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions across industries worldwide.

As part of this global partnership, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East. This strengthens Black Box's leadership in these high-potential markets while unlocking new opportunities for growth. In addition, Black Box has entered into a separate agreement with Wind River to manage end-user customer engagements globally across multiple geographies, further expanding the reach and impact of the collaboration.