Black Box announces strategic partnership with Wind River

Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 9:31 AM IST
To deliver next-gen edge and cloud solutions

Black Box announced a global strategic partnership with Wind River, an Aptiv company and global leader in intelligent edge so ware, to deliver next-generation edge and cloud solutions across industries worldwide.

As part of this global partnership, Black Box has secured preferred status to deliver Wind River solutions in India and the Middle East. This strengthens Black Box's leadership in these high-potential markets while unlocking new opportunities for growth. In addition, Black Box has entered into a separate agreement with Wind River to manage end-user customer engagements globally across multiple geographies, further expanding the reach and impact of the collaboration.

The partnership is expected to drive approximately Rs 1350 crore in revenue globally over the next five years, positioning Black Box as a pivotal player in driving enterprise adoption of AI driven workloads, scalable private cloud deployments, and intelligent edge solutions that define the next era of digital transformation.

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 9:10 AM IST

