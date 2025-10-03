Indices opens lower; breadth positive

The key equity benchmarks traded with minor cuts in early trade. The Nifty traded a tad below the 24,800 level. Media, auto and FMCG shares declined, while metal, PSU bank and pharma stocks advanced.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, declined 150.43 points or 0.19% to 80,832.88. The Nifty 50 index lost 67.20 points or 0.27% to 24,769.10.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.09% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.31%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,980 shares rose and 1,056 shares fell. A total of 181 shares were unchanged.

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 1,605.20 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,916.14 crore in the Indian equity market on 01 October 2025, provisional data showed. Stocks in Spotlight: Hero Motocorp rose 0.90%. The company dispatched 687,220 units in September 2025, registering the growth of 8% compared to the 637,050 units sold in September of the previous year. CSB Bank rose 0.90%. The companys total deposits jumped 25% YoY to Rs 39,651 crore as on 30th September 2025. Gross advanced increased 29% to Rs 34,7530 crore as on 30th September 2025 compared with Rs 26,871 crore as on 30th September 2024.

BLS International Services rose 0.03%. The companys step down subsidiary, BLS UK Hotels has acquired 100% share capital of Trefeddian Hotel (Aberdovey) for total consideration of GBP 6.55 mln (Rs 78.29 crore). Numbers to Track: The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.23% to 6.508 from the previous close of 6.523. In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7325 compared with its close of 88.7100 during the previous trading session. MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement shed 0.52% to Rs 116,990. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.01% to 97.89.

The United States 10-year bond yield rose 0.22% to 4.097. In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement rose 36 cents or 0.56% to $64.47 a barrel. Global Markets: Asian equities were on track for solid weekly gains on Friday, supported by rising expectations of near-term Federal Reserve rate cuts, which helped offset concerns over a U.S. government shutdown. Investors appeared largely unfazed by the shutdownreportedly the 15th since 1981even though it has halted scientific research, financial oversight, and delayed key economic data. Market participants are waiting to gauge the duration of the closure before assessing its broader economic impact, with history showing that such shutdowns rarely trigger significant market moves.

In Japan, unemployment edged up to 2.6% in August from 2.3% in the prior month, government data showed. Meanwhile, the S&P Global Japan Services PMI rose to 53.3 in September from 53.1 in August, supported by strong domestic demand despite weakening export orders. Overnight on Wall Street, the S&P 500 added 0.06%, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 78 points, or 0.2%, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.4%. The U.S. shutdown also forced the Labor Department to suspend operations, delaying the release of the September nonfarm payrolls report. While this reduces the data available for the Feds October policy meeting, it also removes a near-term source of pressure on equities.