Godrej Properties rallies after selling homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore in Noida

Godrej Properties jumped 5.08% to Rs 2,146.40 after the company has sold over 275 homes worth over Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of its luxury project, Godrej Riverine, located in Sector 44, Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

Launched in March 2025, Godrej Riverine is strategically located in Sector 44, one of the key micro markets in Noida. The project is spread over approximately 6.46 acres, comprising luxury residential apartments of varied configurations. With its well-planned infrastructure, wide roads, and proximity to Delhi, Noida offers a high-quality lifestyle and good connectivity.

Godrej Riverine marks the third consecutive launch with more than Rs 2,000 crore sales for the company in Noida. The company had previously sold inventory of over Rs 2,000 crore in Godrej Jardinia, Sector 146 Noida in Q1 FY25 and in Godrej Tropical Isle, Sector 146, Noida in Q2 FY24.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted with the overwhelming response to our luxury project, Godrej Riverine in Noida. We extend our sincere gratitude to our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties. We remain committed to delivering an exceptional living experience at this development. Noida is a key market for us, and we look forward to further strengthening our presence in the region in the years ahead.

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

