Godrej Properties has received affirmation in credit ratings from ICRA as under:

Non convertible debentures program (Rs 4000 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable

Long term / short term fund / non fund based (Rs 11000 crore) - ICRA AA+; Stable/ ICRA A1+

Commercial paper (Rs 2000 crore) - ICRA A1+

