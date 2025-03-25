Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,000 crore at its first residential project in Hyderabad

Godrej Properties records sales of over Rs 1,000 crore at its first residential project in Hyderabad

Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Godrej Properties said that it has sold over 300 homes homes worth over Rs 1,000 crore with a total area of nearly 0.84 million square feet at its project Godrej Madison Avenue located in Kokapet, Hyderabad.

Launched in January 2025, this new project represents Godrej Properties' successful entry into Hyderabad, further strengthening its presence in Southern India, the company said in a statement.

Kokapet is one of Hyderabads most sought-after residential and commercial hubs.

Godrej Madison Avenue is located on the Golden Mile Road with access to schools, health facilities, neighbourhood retail, and premium lifestyle offerings. The area also offers seamless connectivity to Outer Ring Road, Financial District, Gachibowli, and HITEC City.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said: "We are thrilled with the response to our first project in Hyderabad.

This success reiterates the huge growth opportunity available to Godrej Properties in Hyderabad and the strong demand for premium residential developments in Kokapet.

This success also strengthens our commitment to expanding in Hyderabad where we will be launching a second project shortly."

Godrej Properties is the real estate arm of the Godrej Group. It is a subsidiary of Godrej Industries, which holds 44.77% of the company's equity shares as of 31 December 2024. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

On a consolidated basis, the real estate major's net profit surged 161% to Rs 163 crore while total income jumped 133% to Rs 1,222 crore in Q3 December 2024 over Q3 December 2023.

The scrip shed 0.81% to currently trade at Rs 2172.40 on the BSE.

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

