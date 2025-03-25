Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RVNL gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 116-cr railway project

RVNL gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 116-cr railway project

Image
Last Updated : Mar 25 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.26% to Rs 376.25 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for overhead equipment (OHE) work from Central Railway, with the project valued at Rs 115.79 crore.

The project involves OHE work for the upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to a 2x25 KV AT Feeding System on the Itarsi-Amla Section in the Nagpur Division of Central Railway, aimed at meeting the 3,000 MT loading target.

The total cost of the project is Rs 115.79 crore, with an expected completion timeline of 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Varun Beverages fixes record date for final dividend

GNFC awards 2,00,000-MTPA nitric acid plant contract to thyssenkrupp Udhe India

Information Technology shares rise

RPP Infra Projects gains on bagging Rs 22-cr order

Engineers India bags contracts from Middle Eastern clients worth Rs 730 crore

First Published: Mar 25 2025 | 10:05 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story