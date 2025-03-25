RVNL gains after emerging as L-1 bidder for Rs 116-cr railway project

Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL) rose 1.26% to Rs 376.25 after the company announced that it has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for overhead equipment (OHE) work from Central Railway, with the project valued at Rs 115.79 crore.

The project involves OHE work for the upgradation of the existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to a 2x25 KV AT Feeding System on the Itarsi-Amla Section in the Nagpur Division of Central Railway, aimed at meeting the 3,000 MT loading target.

The total cost of the project is Rs 115.79 crore, with an expected completion timeline of 24 months.

Rail Vikas Nigam is in the business of executing all types of railway projects, including new lines, doubling, gauge conversion, railway electrification, metro projects, workshops, major bridges, construction of cable-stayed bridges, institution buildings, etc.

The company reported a 13.14% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 311.44 crore in Q3 FY25 as against Rs 358.57 crore posted in Q3 FY24. Revenue from operations fell by 2.60% YoY to Rs 4,567.38 crore in the quarter ended 31 December 2024.

