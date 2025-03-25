Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the BSE Information Technology index rising 667.06 points or 1.82% at 37279.75 at 09:47 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Information Technology index, Zensar Technologies Ltd (up 6.36%), Tata Technologies Ltd (up 3.92%),L&T Technology Services Ltd (up 3.25%),HCL Technologies Ltd (up 3%),Cigniti Technologies Ltd (up 2.98%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 2.96%), Persistent Systems Ltd (up 2.78%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 2.69%), Coforge Ltd (up 2.65%), and Infosys Ltd (up 2.11%).

On the other hand, NELCO Ltd (down 2.94%), BLS E-Services Ltd (down 1.91%), and Ksolves India Ltd (down 1.85%) moved lower.

At 09:47 IST, the BSE SmallCap was down 145.47 or 0.3% at 47706.05.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 50.14 points or 0.34% at 14728.1.

The Nifty 50 index was up 129.75 points or 0.55% at 23788.1.

Also Read

The BSE Sensex index was up 493.58 points or 0.63% at 78477.96.

On BSE,1665 shares were trading in green, 1558 were trading in red and 156 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News