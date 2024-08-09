Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 6:07 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 69.85% to Rs 2.15 crore

Net profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 35.14% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.157.13 -70 OPM %62.3393.27 -PBDT4.196.51 -36 PBT4.196.46 -35 NP4.196.46 -35

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Olympics: Sreejesh joins Bhaker as India's flag-bearer in closing ceremony

Property Share becomes first FOP; gets Sebi license for small, medium REIT

Ola Electric stock hits 20% upper limit despite tepid response to IPO

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES: ARG 1-1 BEL in hockey bronze medal tie; Aman aiming for bronze

BSF provides IELTS coaching to Punjab youngsters to make them evade drugs

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story