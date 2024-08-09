Gogia Capital Services standalone net profit declines 35.14% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 69.85% to Rs 2.15 croreNet profit of Gogia Capital Services declined 35.14% to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 6.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 69.85% to Rs 2.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 7.13 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales2.157.13 -70 OPM %62.3393.27 -PBDT4.196.51 -36 PBT4.196.46 -35 NP4.196.46 -35
Powered by Capital Market - Live News